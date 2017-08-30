Kermit's new voice unveiled by The Muppets

The new voice of lovable green amphibian Kermit the Frog has been unveiled by The Muppets.

And as far as a Pepsi challenge goes, we’d struggle to tell the difference between newcomer Matt Vogel, and his predecessor Steve Whitemire.

Vogel made his debut with a message on the Muppets YouTube channel, in one of its ‘Thought of the Week’ sketches.

He is only the third person to play the frog in the history of the Muppets – he was originally voiced by Muppets creator himself Jim Henson up to his death in 1990.

Steve Whitmire then took over, and played Kermit up until July this year, when he was dismissed from his role after 27 years.

The split appeared to be an acrimonious one, with Whitmire publicly accusing Muppet owners Disney of changing the direction of the character to its detriment.

However, he was accused by Disney of ‘unacceptable business conduct’ and ‘consistently failing to address feedback’ given to him.

Meanwhile, the Henson family said that they had battled with Whitmire since the 1990s, speaking of alleged his ‘outrageous demands’ and ‘brinkmanship’ over his playing of the character.

Brian Henson told The Hollywood Reporter: “Steve would use ‘I am now Kermit and if you want the Muppets, you better make me happy because the Muppets are Kermit.’ And that is really not OK.”

Vogel has been part of the Muppets since joining the Jim Henson Company in 1993, and has voiced characters from Big Bird and The Count on Sesame Street to Kermit’s doppelgänger Constantine in ‘Muppets Most Wanted’ in 2014.

