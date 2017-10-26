Kenneth Branagh praises ‘cosmic treat’ of Hollywood ceremony

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said it is a “cosmic treat” to have his hand and footprints cast in cement on the Hollywood Boulevard.

The Northern Irish actor, 56, was praised by actor Josh Gad as “one of the most gifted human beings” at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Sir Kenneth told the crowd: “This would be an amazing gift for any fan of the movies and it is a cosmic treat for me.”

Sir Kenneth Branagh casts his footprints (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

He said he fell in love with Hollywood on his first day there, “exactly 30 years ago”, during which he went and measured his footprints against those immortalised in the Hollywood pavement.

Sir Kenneth said the list of those who have been given the honour is an “amazing rollcall”, adding: “Being included in that number is surreal and it’s wondrous.”

Gad said acting in Murder On The Orient Express made him feel “worthless” compared to Sir Kenneth, who directed the upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation in which he also stars as detective Hercule Poirot.

Sir Kenneth left his mark in Hollywood (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

“You (Sir Kenneth) are truly a Jack of all trades you are one of the most gifted human beings I have ever had the privilege of knowing and working with, you have followed in the footsteps of greats like Charlie Chaplin,” he said.

Co-star Leslie Odom Jr also praised Sir Kenneth at the ceremony outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.