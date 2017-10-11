Kelly Brook slams Hollywood ‘A-listers’ over Harvey Weinstein silence

Kelly Brook has labelled Hollywood stars enablers for failing to speak out over Harvey Weinstein allegations earlier.

The actress and model labelled the movie mogul a “beast” over sexual harassment and rape accusations which have rocked the industry.

Posting on Twitter, Brook wrote: “Was a Film Career and an Oscar really worth protecting this Beast? Shameful “A listers” for keeping quiet. You put others at risk #Enabler.”

Alongside the message she shared a photo of Weinstein with Gwyneth Paltrow who stands among those actresses accusing the movie mogul of harassment.

Was a Film Career and an Oscar really worth protecting this Beast? Shameful “A listers” for keeping quiet. You put others at risk #Enabler pic.twitter.com/kngEzQJMny — Kelly Brook (@IAMKELLYBROOK) October 11, 2017

It is not clear if the message was aimed at Paltrow.

On Tuesday, Paltrow and Angelina Jolie joined a growing list of stars accusing the producer of sexual harassment, and he has been dismissed from the Weinstein Company, which he co-founded with his brother Bob Weinstein.

Paltrow claimed Weinstein summoned her to his suite at a Beverly Hills hotel after he had hired her as a lead for 1996 hit Emma. She said he placed his hands on her and suggested they head to the bedroom for massages.

She told the New York Times: “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” adding she confided in her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt who confronted Weinstein which led to him threatening her not to tell anyone else.

Weinstein has rejected many of the allegations and issued a vehement denial over three allegations of rape which emerged on Tuesday.

The producer had issued an apology for his behaviour before the rape allegations surfaced, saying he appreciated that the way he had behaved with colleagues in the past “has caused a lot of pain” and that he realised he “needed to be a better person”.