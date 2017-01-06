Keegan-Michael Key Joining Shane Black's 'The Predator'

By Borys Kit, The Hollywood Reporter

Keegan-Michael Key, best known for Comedy Central’s cult comedy series Key and Peele, is in final negotiations to join the growing cast of The Predator, Twentieth Century Fox’s reboot of the sci-fi action franchise.

Shane Black is spearheading the project, having written the script with Fred Dekker and sitting in the director’s chair.

Related: Moonlight’ Star Trevante Rhodes Joins Shane Black’s ‘The Predator’ (Exclusive)

Boyd Holbrook is leading what is described as an ensemble cast that includes Moonlight breakout Trevante Rhodes and Olivia Munn.

The setting for the new story is suburbia, a place in which audiences haven’t seen the Predator creature in action. Holbrook and Rhodes are ex-Marines while Munn is a scientist.

Key will play a man who teams up with Holbrook and Rhodes to fight the creatures.

A late February start is being eyed.

Related: Keegan-Michael Key on Pressures of Tackling Race on ‘Key and Peele’

Key is a multi-Emmy nominee for his work on Key and Peele, the sketch show he headlined with Jordan Peele. He reprised one of the show’s favorite recurring characters, Luther, Obama’s angry translator, Thursday on The Daily Show.

The comedian has been making inroads into movies, making appearances in 2015’s Tomorrowland and Vacation while also starring in 2016’s comedy Keanu. He was last seen in Fox’s comedy Why Him?

Key is repped by UTA, Principato-Young Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.

Key and Peele Bring Back Obama’s Anger Translator One Last Time