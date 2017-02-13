Keanu Reeves Questions Jamie Dornan About Shooting Sex Scenes for ‘50 Shades’

On a recent visit to the Graham Norton Show, Keanu Reeves had some questions for Jamie Dornan, aka Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades movies. Reeves was particularly curious about how the directors and actors shot the many, many sex scenes in the 50 Shades franchise, specifically how much direction on vocalization Dornan received when it came time for … those scenes to wrap up.

“Does the director say more vocalization? Do they say less?” Reeves asked. He then gave his impression of more vocalization: “It’s like, ‘Aaaaahhhhh!’” he shouted. “They’re like, ‘No. That’s not good.’”

Dornan said that the way he and co-star Dakota Johnson were directed in a given scene depended on the specific shot. If it was a wide shot, for example, the filmmakers might put on some music and let the actors act.

Dornan also revealed that he was always tempted to make Johnson laugh while filming the sex scenes. For instance, when he was meant to be acting out an orgasm, he would sometimes instead make a sound that can best be described as a cartoon horn.

