Lily Collins drama To The Bone accused of 'triggering' and 'glamorising' anorexia

The first trailer for new Netflix drama ‘The The Bone’ emerged last week, but the movie is already being accused of ‘triggering’ and glamorising the disease.

Though the movie is yet to be released, and no footage other than the trailer is in the public domain, many have already started slating the project.

It stars Lily Collins as an anorexia sufferer who takes refuge in a group recovery home, with help from an unorthodox physician, played by Keanu Reeves.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ writer and producer Marti Noxon is behind the movie, basing the drama on her own experiences suffering anorexia and bulimia into her 20s.

But that hasn’t stopped the movie coming under heavy criticism.

Sorry but if they were to make To The Bone realistic, it would be a horror. Anorexia is a monster, not a romantic disease. — Lucy (@_lxcybrown) June 22, 2017





" To The Bone " is just going to make me feel like my ED is even more invalid, thanks Netflix. — x (@cravingb0nes) June 20, 2017





the to the bone *trailer* is already proving triggering but netflix will keep making this stuff bc usin severe illness as tragedy porn sells — daisy (@mermatriarch) June 20, 2017





to the bone is terrible and i wish Netflix would stop profitising from triggering tragedy porn dressed up as 'awareness' — Ella Wright (@WrightElla1) June 23, 2017





Netflix's To The Bone is a prime example of companies exploiting severe mental illnesses, using the same old white manic pixie trope. — Jemimah Eden Vaughan (@jemimahvaughan) June 20, 2017





I will be extremely disappointed if Netflix doesn't provide proper trigger warnings and resources for viewers of "To The Bone." — Gabby Frost (@gabby_frost) June 20, 2017





i can see what netflix are trying to do with To The Bone but i can see it causing more harm than good — nic (@circasIaves) June 20, 2017





Noxon has responded to the criticism, saying that she wants the movie to be a ‘conversation starter’.





Lily Collins, who has also spoken about her own struggles with eating disorders, has also hit back:

I appreciate the concern but no one made me do this film. I wanted, needed to. I'm so proud of what we accomplished. Time we talk about it! — Lily Collins (@lilycollins) June 21, 2017





The movie is due out on July 14.

