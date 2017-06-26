Lily Collins drama To The Bone accused of 'triggering' and 'glamorising' anorexia

Ben Arnold
UK Movies Writer
Slated… anger erupts over new Netflix drama To The Bone – Credit: Netflix

The first trailer for new Netflix drama ‘The The Bone’ emerged last week, but the movie is already being accused of ‘triggering’ and glamorising the disease.

Though the movie is yet to be released, and no footage other than the trailer is in the public domain, many have already started slating the project.

It stars Lily Collins as an anorexia sufferer who takes refuge in a group recovery home, with help from an unorthodox physician, played by Keanu Reeves.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ writer and producer Marti Noxon is behind the movie, basing the drama on her own experiences suffering anorexia and bulimia into her 20s.

But that hasn’t stopped the movie coming under heavy criticism.








Noxon has responded to the criticism, saying that she wants the movie to be a ‘conversation starter’.


Lily Collins, who has also spoken about her own struggles with eating disorders, has also hit back:


The movie is due out on July 14.

Read More:
Wonder Woman breaks more records for female-directed films
X-Men: Dark Phoenix will introduce Dazzler
Ron Howard ‘beyond grateful’ for Han Solo job