Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne Break Down the Difference Between Their ‘Matrix’ and ‘John Wick’ Characters

Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne will be forever connected for their iconic roles of Neo and Morpheus in the dystopic science fiction classic The Matrix. The pair, who have become good friends, are reuniting on the big screen when John Wick: Chapter 2 comes blazing into theaters on Friday. Yahoo Movies asked the two iconic actors to compare and contrast the relationships from their two movie franchises.

Keanu Reeves returns as John Wick.

“The character of the Bowery King and John Wick differ from Neo and Morpheus,” says Fishburne. “Neo’s going to have to save the world. John Wick is hellbent on destroying everything around him. What’s similar is that one has to come to the other for help — you’re not exactly sure whether or not they’re friends or enemies. You’re not really sure what’s going on. There’s something beneath the surface.”

Laurence Fishburne makes his John Wick debut as the mysterious Bowery King.

“Morpheus basically wakes me up and opens my consciousness and gives me knowledge,” Reeves tells Yahoo Movies. “John Wick, I’m looking to the Bowery King, who’s Laurence, I’m looking for him for help. But also, I can help him. I’m actually going to protect him. I’m offering to protect him. But he doesn’t think he needs my help. I would say mentor/student for The Matrix and peers in John Wick.”

