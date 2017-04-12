Kathryn Bigelow's 'Detroit' Riots Trailer: John Boyega in a 'City of War'

The first trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's new movie Detroit has been released.

John Boyega, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Will Poulter and Jacob Latimore are among the cast of the Annapurna Pictures drama, which tells the gripping story of one of the darkest moments during the civil unrest that rocked Detroit in the summer of 1967.

"I'll sleep when they stop rioting," says Boyega in the tense preview, also telling a friend. "I need you to survive the night."

Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker screenwriter Mark Boal penned the script. Bigelow produced with Boal, Annapurna's Megan Ellison and Matthew Budman, and Colin Wilson, with Greg Shapiro executive producing.

Detroit hits theaters on August 4.

