Kate Winslet joins Avatar sequels cast

Kate Winslet will be reuniting with James Cameron to join the cast of the ‘Avatar’ sequels.

It’ll be the first time Cameron has worked with Winslet since he directed her on the set of her breakthrough movie ‘Titanic’ back in 1997.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron said.

“I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

Other than the name of her character, not much else is being given away, so it’s not known whether she’ll be in just ‘Avatar 2’ or all four of the new movies.

But the pair haven’t always had a good relationship, making this casting news something of a curveball.

Back when she was promoting ‘Titanic’ in 1998, she told the LA Times: “I would only work for Jim Cameron again for a lot of money.”

Cameron reckoned that Winslet was ‘just letting off steam’ with the remarks, following a tough shoot which was said to have involved ‘harrowing near-drownings, and lots and lots of yelling‘.

The director is now making all four ‘Avatar’ sequels, which are said to have a joint budget of over $1 billion, back-to-back, with the first due to hit cinemas on December 18, 2020.

‘Avatar 3’ follows on December 17, 2021, then ‘Avatar 4’ on December 20, 2024, and ‘Avatar 5’ on December 19, 2025.

Winslet is joining new cast-members like ‘Game of Thrones’ star Oona Chaplin, alongside returning stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

