Kate Winslet and Idris Elba are stranded in The Mountain Between Us trailer

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba in ‘The Mountain Between Us’ (credit: 20th Century Fox) More

Two of Britain’s most esteemed actors are set to share the screen in what promises to be a romantic drama of truly epic proportions.

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba co-star in ‘The Mountain Between Us,’ a new film from director Hany Abu-Assad (‘Omar’), for which the first trailer has just (crash-) landed.

Based on the 2011 novel by Charles Martin, ‘The Mountain Between Us’ casts Elba as surgeon Ben Payne and Winslet as photojournalist Alex Martin. Though perfect strangers, circumstance throws them together when their flight is cancelled due to bad weather, and the two charter a small private aircraft.

However, their plane crash-lands in the High Uintas Wilderness, killing the pilot, injuring Alex, and leaving them forced to fight for their lives in hazardous terrain.

Seems like a two-hander ‘Castaway,’ in the snow instead of the sand; or Liam Neeson’s ‘The Grey,’ but with more sexual tension and less wolf-punching.

Idris Elba in ‘The Mountain Between Us’ (credit: 20th Century Fox) More

Here’s what the film’s official synopsis tells us: “Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain.

“When they realise help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction.”

Kate Winslet in ‘The Mountain Between Us’ (credit: 20th Century Fox) More

Dermot Mulroney co-stars as the fiance of Winslet’s character.

‘The Mountain Between Us’ is set to open in UK cinemas on 20 October.

Read More:

The Mummy gets 15 certificate

Adam Wingard to direct Godzilla Vs Kong

Wonder Woman faces ban in Lebanon