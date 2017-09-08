Kate Winslet defends working with Roman Polanski and Woody Allen

Kate Winslet has upset some with recent comments about her decision to work with the controversial filmmakers Woody Allen and Roman Polanski.

Speaking to the New York Times, the 41-year old British Oscar-winner was asked whether the high-profile allegations of child sex abuse against Allen ever made her reconsider choosing to appear in his film ‘Wonder Wheel.’

The actress replied, “Of course one thinks about it. But at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family.

“As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person.

“Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.”

81-year old Allen has been accused by his ex-partner Mia Farrow of molesting their adopted daughter Dylan Farrow when she was 7 years old. Dylan has reaffirmed this charge in recent years, but no legal action has ever been taken against Allen due to lack of evidence.

These charges came on top of widespread unease over Allen’s marriage to Soon-Yi Previn, another adopted daughter of Farrow.

Meanwhile, 84-year old Polanski – with whom Winslet worked on 2011’s ‘Carnage’ – infamously fled the United States in 1977 when facing jail time for the rape of a 13 year old girl.

Unsurprisingly, Winslet’s remarks have not gone over well with many on social media (beware of some strong language ahead).

The fact that Kate winslet and so many other actors fully ignore the accusations against woody Allen and roman polanski is appalling — Katie (@1dsocialists) September 7, 2017

Hey Kate Winslet. Believe women. Shitty answer about Woody Allen and Roman Polanski given to @melenar @nytimesarts pic.twitter.com/sJqBB32vME — Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) September 6, 2017

me @ Kate Winslet working with and defending Woody Allen pic.twitter.com/G9Kqv8ZqWr — Jett Rink (@jessiekaiser) September 6, 2017

Watching all my respect for Kate Winslet disappear as she becomes another person dismissing Woody Allen’s pedophilia pic.twitter.com/cIG0QjFAX4 — Paby Spice (@thegabyperdomo) September 6, 2017

‘Wonder Wheel’ opens in US cinemas in December, but has no UK release date confirmed at present.

Winslet will next be seen alongside Idris Elba in ‘The Mountain Between Us,’ opening in UK cinemas on 6 October.

