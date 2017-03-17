Kate McKinnon, Mila Kunis Recruited for Action-Comedy 'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis are in talks to star in the action-comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Lionsgate has won a bidding war for the hot script by Susanna Fogel (Life Partners). Fogel also will direct the story that centers on a woman, who, after being dumped, realizes that her ex was a spy. He is now dead, so she and her friend, the only two people who know the truth, team up to complete his mission.

Imagine Entertainment is producing the project.

McKinnon is the breakout star of Saturday Night Live who was most recently seen in Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters with Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy and Office Christmas Party with Jason Bateman and Jennifer Aniston. She will soon be seen in comedy Rough Night with Scarlett Johansson, hitting theaters June 16. She’s also attached to the comedy Women in Business with Emma Stone. She’s repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Fogel wrote and directed the 2014 film Life Partners starring Leighton Meester and Gillian Jacobs. She also wrote and executive produced the series Chasing Life. She’s repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.

Updated 1:40 PM to add that Kunis was also starring.

