Kate Mara and Jamie Bell surprise fans with dreamy wedding snap

The Fantastic Four stars make the perfect pair.

House Of Cards actress Kate Mara has surprised her fans with a picture showing, what appears to be, her wedding to fellow big screen star Jamie Bell.

According to reports, the Fantastic Four co-stars have been dating for more than two years after meeting on the set of the 2014 film.

The 34-year-old posted a stylised picture of the smartly dressed pair sharing a passionate kiss on Instagram, with the simple caption: “Nuptials.”

Bell, 31, posted the same image on Monday and wrote: “Me & Mrs B.”

Fans rushed to send their well wishes, posting countless “Congratulations” messages to both actors, who played Sue Storm and The Thing in Josh Trank’s sci-fi action movie.

According to US celebrity news website E! News, the pair were engaged in January.