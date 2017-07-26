Kate Hudson reveals shaved head for film role

The Almost Famous star has quite a different look.

Kate Hudson has shaved off her hair for a film role.

The actress, who has worn her blonde hair both mid-length and long for most of her career, revealed the new buzz cut in an Instagram post.

Hudson, 38, was seen on the set of her new film in a post originally shared by Australian singer Sia, who is directing the project.

Along with the image, the Oscar-nominated actress wrote: “Freedom. Compliments of Sia, #OurBeautifulDirector.”

In her earlier post, Sia wrote: “My girl @Katehudson being a delight on set.”

While little is known about the film, Hudson recently revealed in another Instagram post that she had a dance rehearsal with Maddie Ziegler, who has appeared in a number of Sia’s music videos.

In the image, shared with her 7.6 million followers, Hudson’s hair was cropped out of the frame.

The Almost Famous and How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress is the latest in a long line of female Hollywood stars who have shaved their heads for big screen roles, including Demi Moore, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron and, more recently, Cara Delevingne.