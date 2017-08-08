Karl Urban in talks for Judge Dredd TV show

‘Dredd’ star Karl urban is the law.

And he could be back in a new ‘Judge Dredd’ TV show.

Appearing at Star Trek Las Vegas (via Trek Movie), he confirmed that he has been in talks about the upcoming ‘Judge Dredd’ TV show, ‘Mega-City One’.

“I am in discussions with them about that,” he said. “I told them that if they write the material and give Dredd something to do and give him a function, I will be there. I would love to.”

Obviously, this is huge new for ‘Dredd’ fans.

After starring as the iconic Judge in the 2012 film ‘Dredd’, Karl Urban really won over the comic book fans, embodying the classic 2000 AD character in the brilliant, yet sadly under-performing big screen outing.

And with petitions for a sequel, this really does look promising.

After all, it sounds as though Karl urban could be convinced to return, as long as creatives behind ‘Judge Dredd: Mega-City One’ come up with something good.

“This is one of those seminal sci-fi properties that seems to only become and more relevant with age,” said executive producer Mark Stern, when the show was announced. “Not only is it a rich world with biting social commentary, but it’s also fun as hell! As a fan of the comics and both films, it’s a dream come true to be able to work with Jason and Chris in adapting this for television.”

I have to admit – I loved the movie. I’ve always been a huge fan of the comic books, and Karl Urban really embodied the classic, grim-faced Dredd that we all know and love.

Will Karl Urban return?

It really sounds as though he could… and that would be excellent news for ‘Judge Dredd’ fans. But not such great news for the perps.

