Karen Gillan joins Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black in action-packed first Jumanji trailer

The first trailer for the new Jumanji film sees Karen Gillan showing off her action skills as a scantily-clad, Amazonian warrior-type game character.

Former Doctor Who actress Gillan joins Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black in the forthcoming action film – a continuation of the original which was released in 1995 and starred the late Robin Williams.

Called Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, the movie sees four teenagers sucked into the world of the dastardly game while in detention, and forced to fight for their lives.

Having been upgraded, Jumanji is now a video game instead of the board game seen in the first film, and the students are immediately thrust into it having assumed the bodies of their chosen avatars.

They quickly discover that they do not play Jumanji, but that it plays them, and they are forced to face an incredibly dangerous adventure that could see them stuck in the game forever.

Gillan – who rose to fame playing Doctor Who’s companion Amy Pond in the sci-fi series – plays Ruby Roundhouse, the avatar chosen by Martha (Morgan Turner), and she reveals her impressive abilities in the clip.

Another highlight from the trailer is the moment Black’s character Professor Shelley Oberon – chosen by self-obsessed, beautiful teen Bethany (Madison Iseman) – appears utterly crestfallen to be an “overweight, middle-aged man”.

Set to the background music of Guns N’ Roses’ hit Welcome To The Jungle, the trailer also sees Johnson as Dr Smolder Bravestone fighting away tears, as his teenage alter-ego Spencer (Alex Wolff) is a far gentler person than his tough exterior would have people believe.

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle will arrive in cinemas in December.