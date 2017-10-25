Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reunite for new series

Once mortal enemies, the years have mellowed Danny LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Though not for long.

More often known as Ralph Macchio and William Zabka these days, the stars of 80s martial arts classic ‘Karate Kid’ got back together yesterday to help YouTube Red hype its new series ‘Cobra Kai’.

The pair will be reprising their roles in the forthcoming sequel series, which picks up in the present day, 30 years after the All Valley tournament that saw Danny bust out his Crane Technique to defeat Johnny in the final.

In the new series, Danny is living the good life running a successful car dealership, while Johnny has slipped into a life of heavy boozing and doing odd jobs to make ends meet.

Old rivalries come back to the fore following a run-in, with Johnny rediscovering his Cobra Kai roots and re-opening the dojo.

It will also star Coutney Henggeler as Danny’s wife Amanda, Mary Mouser as their daughter Samantha, and Ed Asner as Johnny’s long-suffering father.

Meanwhile, Xolo Maridueña will star as Miguel Diaz, a teenager bullied at school is taken under the wing of Johnny’s Cobra Kai.

Penned by ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’s Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, of the ‘Harold and Kumar’ movies fame, it airs next year.

