The Kaiju-Jaeger war reignites in Pacific Rim: Uprising trailer





It’s time to cancel the apocalypse… again.

Yes, the trailer for ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ has arrived – and it hints at a rather different take on the giant monsters-versus-giant robots action of Guillermo del Toro’s divisive 2013 blockbuster.

While we do get some brief glimpses of some returning ‘Pacific Rim’ actors – chiefly Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day and Burn Gorman – it’s quite clear from the opening moments that the real star of the show this time is ‘Star Wars’ actor John Boyega (getting to use his native English accent this time).

John Boyega is Jake Pentecost in 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

As the recently released official synopsis tells us, Boyega is “the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father [Idris Elba in the original ‘Pacific Rim’] gave his life to secure humanity’s victory against the monstrous ‘Kaiju’.”

And so, “when an even more unstoppable threat is unleashed to tear through our cities and bring the world to its knees, he is given one last chance to live up to his father’s legacy by his estranged sister, Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) – who is leading a brave new generation of pilots that have grown up in the shadow of war.”

And from the look of things, this new generation of pilots is rather younger than last time around. Indeed, everything from the youth of the leads, to the brighter colour scheme, to the hip-hop soundtrack suggests that ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ is specifically targeting a younger audience than the first film, which was met with some criticism over its slow pace, dark aesthetic, and comparative lack of monster-versus-robot fights.

Jaeger vs Jaeger in 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'

Intriguingly, this trailer also demonstrates that we won’t just be seeing Jaegers battling Kaiju; there also appears to be more than one instance of Jaeger-versus-Jaeger here, hinting that the humans aren’t necessarily getting along either (imagine that?)

The cast of ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ also includes Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny and Jing Tian. The sequel hits UK cinemas on 18 May 2018.

