Justin Long endures his ex's wedding in 'Literally, Right Before Aaron' trailer (Exclusive)

Meet Crazy Ex-Boyfriend.

Justin Long goes the distance to attend the wedding weekend of his ex (Cobie Smulders) in the new comedy Literally, Right Before Aaron (watch the Yahoo Movies exclusive trailer above) — and yeah, things go off the rails from the get-go.

The title refers to how long ago Adam (Long) and Allison (Smulders) hit Splitsville, or as the preview relays, a brief year-and-a-half in the past. Now, she’s tying the knot with Aaron (Ryan Hansen), and Adam makes the questionable decision of venturing to San Francisco to be a guest at the festivities.

To do so, he’ll need to deal with his lingering feelings for Allison, some newfound for Aaron, and maybe a narcotic or two. (Editor’s note: Kristen Schaal can’t be in enough movies, thank you.)

Written and directed by Ryan Eggold (based on a 2011 short made by The Blacklist and 90210 actor), Literally, Right Before Aaron‘s impressive cast also includes John Cho, Lea Thompson, Peter Gallagher, Luis Guzmán, and Dana Delaney. It hits theaters Sept. 29.

Watch our recent Facebook Live interview with Lea Thompson:

Read more on Yahoo Movies: