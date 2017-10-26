Justin Lin in 'advanced talks' to return as 'Fast & Furious' director

Vin Diesel says the family back together.

Amid ongoing drama in the Fast & Furious universe, the franchise’s star has teased the return of two important Fast figures — Jordana Brewsters and Justin Lin — the latter of which is in “advanced talks” to get back in the director’s chair, a source close to the production confirmed to EW.

During a Facebook Live on Wednesday, Diesel revealed he’s working on something “top secret” involving the director and actress. Describing Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments, as a “forefather” and “architect” of the series, he hinted that the filmmaker will be returning for what could be the final two films.

“‘The crowd goes wild,'” Diesel said upon revealing Lin’s presence. “‘It’s a three-point shot that made 9 and 10 incredible.’ You wanted 9 and 10 to be incredible. We’ve heard your concerns about the saga and where it needs to arrive in its final chapters.”

Then, Diesel unveiled that his onscreen sister Jordana Brewster was also there with them. The actress, who is one of the original Fast members, was absent from April’s Fate of the Furious. Her continued appearance in the franchise is tricky considering her character, Mia, is married to the late Paul Walker’s Brian. Yet, Diesel says, “You’re about to see [Brewster] in the upcoming chapters of the Fast universe.”

The last few weeks in the world of the mega-franchise have been busy with a delayed Fast 9 release date, a Tyrese Instagram rant against Dwayne Johnson, the official announcement of a spin-off, a Tyrese Instagram rant against Dwayne Johnson, Diesel attempting to play peacekeeper, Johnson vaguely responding, and a Tyrese Instagram rant against Dwayne Johnson.