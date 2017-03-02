'Justice League': Zack Snyder Reveals Aquaman in Action

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

Aquamomoa is taking the high seas!

Director Zack Snyder has shared a look at Jason Momoa‘s Aquaman swimming underwater, finally answering the age old question: What does the king of Atlantis look like when he’s not getting angry at Bruce Wayne in a seaside tavern?

The footage from the editing bay comes after Aquaman made a rather unceremonious debut in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which saw him mostly just stare at a camera while underwater. Snyder shared this latest look on Vero, where he also debuted a glimpse at a Batman (Ben Affleck) fight scene last month.

In addition to Justice League, Momoa has an Aquaman solo feature due out Oct. 5, 2018, with director James Wan at the helm and co-stars including Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard.

Justice League hits theaters Nov. 17, 2017. Here’s the new footage, followed by Aquaman’s BvS debut.

Working on my birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/tLidlUrcyn — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 2, 2017





