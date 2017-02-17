'Justice League' Statues Give Us Best Look Yet at DC's Upcoming Movie Team (Exclusive)

Ready to get up close and personal with DC’s new super friends? Yahoo Movies has the exclusive first look at DC Collectibles’ upcoming line of premium, screen-accurate 12-inch statues based on the Justice League lineup.

The meticulously detailed poly-resin sculpts were designed in coordination with Warner Bros. and present our best look yet at the costumed characters who make up DC’s premier hero team: Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, and Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

Each piece, mounted on a Justice League stand, will retail for $150, be limited to a run of 5,000 copies and will be available timed to the film’s Nov. 17 opening. They’ll be on display at this weekend’s New York Toy Fair.