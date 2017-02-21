'Justice League,' 'Star Wars,' 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Wonder Woman,' and More Fun Tie-Ins We Saw at 2017 Toy Fair
With blockbusters like Beauty and the Beast, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Justice League looming on the horizon, 2017 is going to be a busy year at the multiplex. Naturally, it’s going to be an equally busy year at toy stores, as each of those giant-sized movies will tie in all kinds of merchandise. Yahoo Movies made the rounds at New York’s annual Toy Fair this past weekend for a sneak peek at some of the movie-related toys that will test your willpower and wallet this year. Click through the photos above to see toys from The Fate of the Furious, Transformers: The Last Knight, and more.