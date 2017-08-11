Justice League reshoots to ‘lighten the tone’

‘Justice League’ may have been a bit dark…

But it sounds as though those reshoots may have lightened the tone.

During an interview with IGN, ‘Justice League’ actor Joe Morton – who plays Cyborg’s father, Silas Stone – revealed that recent reshoots helped adjust the film’s tone.

“I know that with Ray [Fisher], the young man who plays [Cyborg], there were some adjustments that they made in terms of the tone of that character,” he said. “I think what I heard was that there was a need from the studio to lighten up the film in a way, that the film felt too dark.”

And it wasn’t just Cyborg’s reshoots which adjusted the tone of the film.

“I don’t know what that meant in terms of how it actually got translated in terms of the reshoots but that’s what I heard. That’s what I thought some of the reshoots were about.”

What does this mean for the final ‘Justice League’ movie?

Well, I think we all assumed that Joss Whedon was being brought on board to lighten up the movie a bit. After all, his typical filmmaking style is far more light-hearted than the original director, Zack Snyder.

But quite how far it’s gone remains to be seen.

That said, we can get some idea from the recent trailers…

At the moment, Cyborg comes across as a particularly joyless character – all brooding and serious, with plenty of stern looks. Of course, he’s not exactly in his position by choice. His powers come from the cybernetic enhancements given to him by his father after what looks to be a rather horrific accident.

Think Robocop rather than Superman.

But with The Flash throwing out quips like there’s no tomorrow, it sounds as though Cyborg needed a bit of an attitude adjustment… and this lighter tone could help elevate the character from a fairly two-dimensional hero.

How do the reshoots affect the other members of the ‘Justice League’?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

But perhaps even Bruce Wayne will lighten up a bit.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

