New 'Justice League' posters hint at a colorful movie

The team behind DC's Justice League have treated us to a first glimpse of some character posters for the upcoming superhero ensemble, and they're looking pretty damn colourful.

Sharing the images on Twitter in a video, the posters hint again that this outing from DC seems to be diverging from their previous films – particularly Batman v Superman.

Justice League, of course, has been taken over by Avengers director Joss Whedon, and the evidence that the film has taken a turn for the cheerier under his direction have been coming thick and fast since his involvement was announced earlier this year.

Whedon, who will receive a co-directing credit alongside Zack Snyder (who oversaw filming but had to step down from finishing the production), is said to have made the film funnier, and to have done extensive reshoots. (Warning: There are potential spoilers below.)

These changes are said to have altered the ending of the film considerably. What was conceived as part one of a two-part story (a la The Avengers) has allegedly scrapped the original cliffhanger ending and is now supposedly much more self-contained.

The previously released character shots for Justice League suggested an equally bright feel to the film.

Justice League will be released on November 17, 2017.

