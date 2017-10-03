Justice League: new photo shows Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Ben Affleck's Batman looking casual

It’s no mean feat to make a superhero costume look as relaxed and comfortable as an old tracksuit, yet somehow Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck manage it in this new still from ‘Justice League.’

This is an interesting image to be released a little under six weeks before the eagerly anticipated Warner Bros/DC movie hits cinemas. There isn’t necessarily much immediately obvious plot information to be gleamed, unless there’s anything hidden in plain sight on the monitors behind our heroes.

Instead, it seems the main message to be taken is: here they are, Wonder Woman and Batman, once again saving the world and looking good doing it (even if they do look a little heavily air-brushed). Which, after all, is one of the key things we’re all expecting from ‘Justice League.’

Oh, and where do we get one of those Bat-office chairs? That thing looks like it gives serious lumbar support.

The new pic gives no sign of Diana and Bruce’s new team-mates Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller), Arthur Curry/Aquaman (Jason Momoa) or Victor Stone/Cyborg (Ray Fisher) – not to mention anticipated returnee, Clark Kent/Superman (Henry Cavill).

However, look closely and you’ll see Jeremy Irons’ Alfred Pennyworth in the background behind a computer, who appears to be the only one getting on with any work at this moment in time. Such is life as Bruce Wayne’s butler/guy in the chair.

After making their debuts in 2016’s ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ this will be Gadot and Affleck’s third time in their roles (Affleck briefly reprised Batman in ‘Suicide Squad,’ whilst Gadot was of course the lead in this year’s smash hit ‘Wonder Woman’), and Irons’ second go-around as Alfred.

Directed by Zack Synder (with script revisions and reshoots overseen by Joss Whedon), ‘Justice League’ will also see the return of Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, and Connie Nielson as Queen Hippolyta. It will also introduce JK Simmons as the new Commissioner Gordon, Amber Heard as Mera, and Ciarán Hinds as the villain of the piece, Steppenwolf.

While it is reported to have had extensive behind the scenes overhauls in recent months, the success of ‘Wonder Woman’ has left even those most sceptical of the DC Extended Universe that the franchise may have found its feet at last – so here’s hoping this superhero team-up is the action-packed epic it needs to be.

See ‘Justice League’ in cinemas from 17 November.

