Justice League heroes appear in awesome new posters

The ‘Justice League’ goes all in…

At least, when it comes to these cool new posters.

It looks as though DC’s ‘Justice League’ has finally embraced its comic book heritage, appearing in a collection of awesome (and incredibly stylised) new posters.

And as they clamber into suitably heroic poses, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the Justice League look every bit the superheroes we know and love from our favourite graphic novels.

– Zack Snyder ‘Stepping Back’ From DC

– Justice League Gets Epic Comic Con Trailer

– Warner Bros. Adds Two New DC Movies

These rather epic new posters shine a spotlight on each of our heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg… with the notable exception of Superman.

Clearly, a Superman poster is coming.

After all, his logo is kindly included at the top of each of the other posters.

But with a new trailer due to appear online this Sunday, perhaps they’re holding the Man of Steel back to debut at the same time as the trailer. Which begs the question – will he appear differently after his god-like resurrection?

Read More