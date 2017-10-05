Justice League heroes appear in awesome new posters

The ‘Justice League’ goes all in…
At least, when it comes to these cool new posters.
It looks as though DC’s ‘Justice League’ has finally embraced its comic book heritage, appearing in a collection of awesome (and incredibly stylised) new posters.
And as they clamber into suitably heroic poses, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the Justice League look every bit the superheroes we know and love from our favourite graphic novels.
These rather epic new posters shine a spotlight on each of our heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg… with the notable exception of Superman.
Clearly, a Superman poster is coming.
After all, his logo is kindly included at the top of each of the other posters.
But with a new trailer due to appear online this Sunday, perhaps they’re holding the Man of Steel back to debut at the same time as the trailer. Which begs the question – will he appear differently after his god-like resurrection?
There are already indications that he could be getting his iconic black-and-white suit.
And we might have more of an idea when the new trailer debuts.
Here’s the official synopsis:
“Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.”
“Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”
‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.
Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.
‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.
