Justice League gets an epic Comic Con trailer

A new age of superheroes is here.

That’s right – ‘Justice League’ just got an epic new trailer.

Unveiled at San Diego Comic Con, the new ‘Justice League’ trailer gives us our best look yet at DC’s upcoming superhero team-up. There’s action, adventure, iconic heroes, and even one of the weirdest scenes you’ll ever see as Aquaman air-surfs a henchman’s corpse through the roof of a building.

Yeah… You really have to watch this.

– Wonder Woman Star Almost Quit Acting

– Wonder Woman UK Premiere Cancelled

– Wonder Woman Has No Post-Credit Scenes

The new ‘Justice League’ trailer showcases some cool, new footage as well as giving us an epic look at the team coming together.

The Justice League unites to save humanity – Credit: Warner Bros. More

But there’s still no sign of Superman…

In fact, the entire thing kicks off as a result of a huge, global crimewave following the death of the Man of Steel…

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.”

“Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes – Batman (Ben Affleck) , Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) – it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”

There’s even our first glimpse of the villainous god of war, Ares.

Here’s our first glimpse of Ares fighting Wonder Woman – Credit: Warner Bros. More

It’s an all-star cast with some of DC’s biggest heroes, coming together to save the world.

And throughout it all, The Flash even gets a couple of great jokes.

We can’t wait to see how the ‘Justice League’ comes together.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

– Wonder Woman First Reactions Are In

– Wonder Woman 2 Already In The Works

– Wonder Woman Trailer Teases Classic Villain