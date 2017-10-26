'Justice League' flies toward $110 million opening weekend

Early tracking for Justice League is projecting an opening weekend of at least $110 million in North America, three weeks before the Nov. 17 launch.

The Warner Bros./DC title stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, and Ray Fisher. Amy Adams, Amber Heard, Jeremy Irons, J.K. Simmons, and Willem Dafoe also appear in the pic. Zack Snyder began shooting Justice League in April, 2016, from a script by Chris Terrio.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, starring Affleck as Batman and Cavill as Superman, turned out to be mildly disappointing for Warner Bros., grossing $870 million worldwide after a $166 million opening weekend in March 2016. Snyder directed from Terrio’s screenplay, which introduced Gadot as Wonder Woman, and briefly Momoa as Aquaman and Miller as the Flash.

The first industry domestic estimates for Justice League came out Thursday and showed that an impressive 56 percent of moviegoers had rated the film as a “definite choice.”

The Justice League numbers show that November will see strong moviegoing after a downbeat October. On Oct. 23, the early tracking for Disney-Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok showed projections of at least $100 million in its opening weekend on Nov. 3-5.

Warner-DC’s Wonder Woman over-performed forecasts following its June launch and wound up with $412 million domestically — the second-highest figure this year after Beauty and the Beast. The worldwide total was $821 million.

