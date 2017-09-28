Justice League: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has rival studios everything slobbering in envy and planning their own massive crossover franchises. But it's Warner Bros and DC Comics that look to have the best chance to replicate that MCU success, and just as Marvel Studios built up to The Avengers, they have a clear and certain goal – a Justice League movie.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice served as a prelude of sorts, kicking off the process that will transform Man of Steel from a lone film into part of something bigger.

Justice League Comic-Con trailer: epic and funny

A new trailer for Justice League arrived at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 and it's more than four minutes long. It's also absolutely packed, giving us plenty of Wonder Woman action, more of Cyborg and The Flash as well as more of a look at baddie Steppenwolf.

The trailer also teases the return of Superman, obviously he's coming back, we just don't yet know how.

With Joss Whedon having taken the reins from Zack Snyder we're also happy to see there's a bit more lighteness and humour in this, much of it coming from The Flash (whose standalone title 'Flashpoint' was also announced).

Justice League title: A surprisingly obvious choice

Rumours were starting to bubble over what the film would be subtitled. 'Justice League: Revenge of the Superhumans'? 'Justice League: Wonder Woman, the Flash and Cyborg Attack'? 'Justice League: Better Than the Avengers. Who are the Avengers Anyway?'?

But writer (and now DC Film head) Geoff Johns stepped in to shoot down all speculation. Rather than following in the footsteps of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Warners is simply going with 'Justice League'. It's so crazy it might just work.

Justice League director: Last minute changes

Zack Snyder returned after Man of Steel and Batman v Superman to direct DC's big team-up.

However, Joss Whedon has stepped in in post-production after a family tragedy led to Snyder stepping down from the movie.

Ben Affleck has called the movie "an interesting product of two directors, both with kind of unique visions, both with really strong takes. I've never had that experience before making a movie."

The expected rumours abound about the extent of the changes Whedon is making to Snyder's work. Reshoots have taken place, but that's not necessarily anything unusual.