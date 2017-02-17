'Justice League' Director Teases Batman Battle in New Photo

Batfleck has another multi-man tussle to look forward to. After Batman brought the vigilante heat against Lex Luthor’s men in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, director Zack Snyder has released a new teaser image of the Dark Knight’s next fight scene in Justice League.

Snyder posted a behind-the-scenes image from the editing bay to his Vero account. “Down at C03 with Stefan,” he wrote, likely referring to Stefan Sonnenfeld from Company 3, a post-production company specializing in color grading. Sonnenfeld previously worked on Batman v Superman and the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman.

Ben Affleck’s Batman is spotted on the monitor descending upon one of the armed, armored men. See the image below.

Here’s a close-up shot of the Caped Crusader in action.

Bats won’t have to take on these metalled men alone. Henry Cavill and Gadot return as Superman and Wonder Woman, respectively, and Justice League will also feature Ezra Miller’s The Flash, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

The film will open in theaters on Nov. 17.