Justice League Dark eyeing Argentinian director Damián Szifron

‘Justice League Dark’ is in need of a director…

And it looks as though it may have found one.

After the unceremonious exit of Doug Liman, it looks as though ‘Justice League Dark’ has been left hanging… but now Warner Bros. is said to be considering Damián Szifron to take the helm.

During an episode of Meet the Movie Press, Jeff Sneider discussed rumours that ‘IT’ director Andy Muschietti is tipped to take over ‘Justice League Dark’… and revealed that Argentinian director Damián Szifron is also in the mix.

“The guys who have been rumoured to replace Doug Liman for Dark Universe… Andy Muschietti… but he’s the director of ‘It’ and that would certainly make a lot of sense for the movie formally known as ‘Dark Universe’ or ‘Justice League Dark’.”

Justice League Dark - Credit: DC Entertainment More

“The only other name that I had heard – I’ll add a name to the mix – is Damián Szifron who did ‘Wild Tales’ which was amazing,” he added.

Damián Szifron is best known for writing and directing ‘Wild Tales – the 2014 foreign language anthology film which compiles six standalones shorts, connected by the themes of violence and vengeance.

But will he end up directing ‘Justice League Dark’?

“Those are two pretty interesting choices,” said Sneider. “I imagine that they would go with Andy, given that they already work with him on ‘IT’. But we’ll see.”

Muschietti is certainly the obvious choice, given his existing ties to Warner Bros. But they may be more willing to mix things up a little with a project that’s more out there like ‘Justice League Dark’.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way, it looks as though ‘Justice League Dark’ is still fraught with problems… and it’s taking a hell of a long time to bring it to the big screen.

