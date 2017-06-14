'Justice League': Danny Elfman to Compose Score

Superman, Batman and now…Elfman.

Danny Elfman is going to dole out the sweet sound of justice, coming on board to compose the score for Justice League, Warner Bros.’ all-star superhero extravaganza, THR has learned.

The hiring comes just as the additional photography, with Joss Whedon standing in for Zack Snyder, for the movie gets underway in London. Whedon is overseeing the new shoot and post-production work on League after Snyder stepped aside to deal with a family tragedy.

Snyder had been working with Antonius Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, on the movie. Holkenborg, who scored Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and counts movies like Mad Max: Fury Road and Deadpool among his credits, is now moving on to Tomb Raider, according to sources.

Elfman has some familiarity with coming in late on projects and with working with Whedon. He was brought on board in the later stages of making Whedon’s 2015 superhero movie, Avengers: Age of Ultron, adding to the music already written by Tyler Bates.

Elfman is one of the big names in the movie music field, known for his long work with director Tim Burton, early comic book movies Batman and Batman Returns, among them. He also worked with Sam Raimi on Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2, among the filmmaker’s other titles.

This year he worked on Fifty Shades Darker and The Circle.