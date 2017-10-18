'Justice League': New colorful poster brings superhero pic out of the dark

There’s a new poster for Justice League, and it’s the biggest tilt yet to a tone associated with reshoots director Joss Whedon, and away from Zack Snyder’s more monochromatic aesthetic.

The poster features Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Aquaman, and Cyborg bracing themselves for a showdown with the sinister New God Steppenwolf and his Parademon hordes.

After the gloominess of Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, a team of DC executives and creatives looked for a new guiding philosophy. DC Entertainment president Geoff Johns told TheWrap they looked to the DC legacy and the qualities that first made people fall in love with superheroes.

“Get to the essence of the character and make the movies fun. Just make sure that the characters are the characters with heart, humor, hope, heroics, and optimism at the base,” said Johns.

The Comic-Con poster from July first hinted at a change in aesthetic.

“It’s beyond the back-to-basics approach,” he later told CBR. It’s not just going back to square one. It’s much, much more than something that simplistic. We all need to do our best to get this right and everyone has come together to create a cohesive universe and terrific stories that work individually as well as together.”

Although fan reaction to the poster has been mixed, the more colorful approach falls in line with the “heart, humor, hope, heroics, and optimism” mantra.

Justice League will be released in theaters on Nov. 17.

