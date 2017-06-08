Justice League brings back Wonder Woman Amazon warrior

From Digital Spy

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Wonder Woman.

Among all the amazing characters in Wonder Woman, one that stood out (and was disposed of too soon) was Antiope (Robin Wright).

The Amazonian General, who was also Diana Prince's (Gal Gadot) aunt, was killed in the first act of the film, with her death proving an impetus for our hero's story arc.

Yet thankfully, it's not the last we've seen of Antiope, as the movie's stars have let slip that she will return for Justice League.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Gadot, Wright and Connie Nielsen spoke about making the new DC movie.

"Of course; the mother and daughter relationship is always a beautiful but complex relationship," Gadot said of Diana's connection with Nielsen's Queen Hippolyta. "I think that there's a lot more to explore."

"And [Robin and I] got to do more in Justice League as well," Nielsen added. "As sisters as well. Kind of badass as well. We can't say much, but..."

Wright further explained: "And more of the story, you get some of the history."

While we imagine that Antiope will only appear in flashbacks, any return is a welcome return – it's Robin Wright, for goodness' sake.

As Wonder Woman breaks all sorts of records, talk has naturally turned to its standalone sequel, and it looks like Diana is heading to modern times.

"The story will take place in the US, which I think is right," director Patty Jenkins teased. "She's Wonder Woman. She's got to come to America. It's time."

"The invisible jet is very important and ultimately we have to have the invisible jet," she added. "That's a very big part of Wonder Woman."

Wonder Woman is in cinemas now.

