'Justice League: Battle for Metropolis' Inside the Epic Grand Opening of Six Flags's Super Ride

By Jacob Kramer, Yahoo Contributor

With the blockbuster summer success of Wonder Woman under its belt and the all-star team-up Justice League not opening until November, DC has unveiled a new way to bridge the gap and treat its fans. This week saw the grand opening of Six Flags Magic Mountain’s newest DC-themed attraction: Justice League: Battle for Metropolis, the Los Angeles-area park’s first dark ride. Battle for Metropolis is an immersive, interactive 3-D experience, where guests are taken through the Hall of Justice and tasked with defeating Lex Luther, the Joker, and Harley Quinn. Throughout the ride, visitors shoot at evil villains and collect points, and each rider is given a score based on their targeting prowess. Yahoo Movies attended the world premiere for the Justice League ride; click through for a first-hand look at the event and newest Six Flags Magic Mountain attraction.



