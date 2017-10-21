Justice League 2 is already in development

DC’s ‘Justice League’ is just around the corner…

And a sequel is already in the works.

During an interview with Total Film, actor J.K. Simmons opened up about Commissioner Gordon’s role in ‘Justice League’… and revealed that the sequel is already in development.

“This is the first Justice League movie – we hope – of a few,” he said. “They’re working on scripts for The Batman and for the next Justice League movie. It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don’t have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be.”

Zack Snyder ‘Stepping Back’ From DC

Justice League Gets Epic Comic Con Trailer

Warner Bros. Adds Two New DC Movies

Obviously, this is great news for DC fans.

However the DC cinematic universe has fared so far, it looks as though Warner Bros. is happy enough with the end product to get a ‘Justice League’ sequel off the ground. Not exactly hugely surprising, but it’s good news nonetheless.

And Simmons clearly can’t wait to do more as Commissioner Gordon.

“That’s an iconic thing, and obviously there are some very big shoes that I’m attempting to step into. Some really, really wonderful actors have played that part before. It’s like all of a sudden everyone in London is doing Hamlet. Now it’s my turn to be Gordon.”

What’s in store for the ‘Justice League’ sequel?

Well, that remains a bit of a mystery.

After all, with the script still in development and the outcome of the first ‘Justice League’ movie still uncertain, it remains to be seen what will happen to DC’s heroes after they’ve come together for the first movie.

So, for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Justice League’ stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Zack Snyder (and Joss Whedon) directed the movie, based on a script by Chris Terrio.

‘Justice League’ heads to cinemas on 17 November 2017.

Danny Elfman Composing Justice League Score

Wonder Woman 2 Already In The Works

A Closer Look At Batman’s Justice League Suit