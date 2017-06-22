'Jurassic World' Sequel Reveals Title, 'Fallen Kingdom,' and First Teaser Poster

Jurassic World grossed $652 at the domestic box office in 2015, good for the fourth highest all-time total, so it was inevitable that we’d be getting more large-scale dinosaur action sooner rather than later. That future arrives exactly one year from today with the premiere of the film’s big-budget sequel, and to celebrate that mark, the film has debuted its new title along with a teaser poster that reveals an ominous (if predictable) tagline.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom teaser poster (Credit: Universal)

As you can see from the above one-sheet, the sequel to Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World, which is being helmed by A Monster Calls’s J.A. Bayona, will be known as Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which implies… well, we’re not sure just yet. Nonetheless, the movie’s tagline, “Life Finds a Way,” makes it clear that at least some of the amusement park’s ferocious prehistoric creatures will have survived, and have likely continued to evolve in ever-scarier ways — a notion underlined by the film’s announcement, which promises “the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs — along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before.”

Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and returning fan-favorite Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, Jurassic World: Forbidden Kingdom debuts in theaters June 22, 2018. While no date has been set for a debut trailer, keep an eye out here for the latest news on the upcoming sequel.

