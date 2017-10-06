Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom merchandising teases deadly new dinosaur, the Indoraptor

New merchandising materials for the upcoming ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ may tease the appearance of the sequel’s anticipated new dinosaur, the Indoraptor.

Fans of the dinosaur movie franchise first identified what has been taken to be a teaser image of the new breed of raptor in a photo of director JA Bayona, tweeted earlier this year by ‘Jurassic World’ director Colin Trevorrow to mark the end of photography on the sequel.

As studio Universal had not long since trademarked the word ‘Indoraptor,’ it was deduced by some that this was the dinosaur featured in this photo: and that, like ‘Jurassic World’s Indominus Rex, it’s a new hybrid dinosaur cooked up by those over-ambitious scientists at InGen.

As fan site Jurassic Outpost point out, dialogue in the final scenes of ‘Jurassic World’ about the military applications of weaponised dinosaurs – “Imagine that one [Indominus Rex], a fraction of the size… a living weapon unlike anything we’ve ever seen” – would seem to point toward a Velicoraptor-sized take on ‘Jurassic World’s main monster.

Now, they speculate that newly released glimpses of upcoming ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ merchandise drop hints of the Indoraptor:

Credit: Universal/PPR Solutions More

They suggest the claw in the picture to the right may be that of the Indoraptor, particularly as it appears to be reaching out through the bars of a cage – and if we look again at the photo of JA Bayona alongside a dinosaur, it looks like that may have been taken inside a cage too.

It is also suggested that the explosive backdrop to the picture on the left may confirm rumours that ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ may feature a volcanic eruption – which would no doubt make the people-running-from-dinosaurs action even more intense.

Credit: Universal/PPR Solutions More

Meanwhile, these other images hint at the return of two key dinosaurs: the original ‘Jurassic Park’ T-Rex, and new ‘Jurassic World’ raptor Blue, who we can but hope will once again be fighting side by side with Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady.

Also coming back from ‘Jurassic World’ is Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, queen of practical footwear, whilst fans are eagerly anticipating the return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm, marking his first appearance in the franchise since 1997’s ‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park.’

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ is opening in UK cinemas on 8 June 2018.

Read More:

Gal Gadot wanted for The Bride of Frankenstein

Director Shane Black linked to Fast & Furious spin-off

Gore Verbinski in talks for Gambit



