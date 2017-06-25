Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adds a familiar attraction

‘Jurassic World 2’ is reopening the gates…

And it looks as though we might be heading back to the old park.

Although ‘Jurassic World’ went back to Isla Nublar, it featured a very different park to the one we saw in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Jurassic Park’. Re-opening under a new name, ‘Jurassic World’ upped the ‘spare no expense’ attitude of its former owner… and with an impressive upgrade, the park looked more futuristic than ever.

But while ‘Jurassic World’ kept visitors away from the park’s old attractions, it looks as though we’ll be heading right back there for the upcoming sequel.

A new set photo at Jurassic Park Motor Pool shows a very familiar vehicle will return in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ – one of the driverless cars from ‘Jurassic Park’.

A reported set photo from Jurassic World 2 – Credit: Jurassic Park Motor Pool More

The rather cool photo was apparently received by an anonymous source, and depicts one of those cool driverless Ford Explorers as seen in the original movie – the ones which saw Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and co trekking through the park in the ‘safety’ of its Safari-Park-esque vehicles.

But a closer look at this new set photo, reveals something even cooler.

After all, it’s not just any driverless car…

Notice the number ‘04’ at the rear of the vehicle. The cars used in ‘Jurassic Park’ were ‘04’ and 05’… and this seems to suggest that it’s exactly the same car we last saw getting flipped over and smashed to bits by the Tyrannosaurus Rex in ‘Jurassic Park’.

The original ’04’ in Jurassic Park – Credit: Universal Pictures More

The ill-fated ‘04’ was then punted over a cliff by the T-Rex into a tree, where Dr Grant and Tim murphy dodged out of its way as the car plummeted through the tree, crashing into the forest floor below.

What does this mean?

Well, it could just be a co-incidence… or even a neat little nod to the original movie. After all, it’s not the first time we’ve encountered old vehicles in ‘Jurassic World’. At one point, Gray Ty Simpkins) and Zach (Nick Robinson) encounter an old garage while working their way through the park, and fix up one of the old Ford Wranglers – the gas-powered jeeps used by the old park’s staff.

Then again, we might find that ‘04’ appears in the movie in its original, battered state.

Will we return to the original ’04’ in Jurassic World 2? – Credit: Universal Pictures More

And that could mean that we’re returning to that exact spot. If that’s the case, then the ‘Fallen Kingdom’ might not be ‘Jurassic World’ at all… in fact, the upcoming film’s title could be referring to the Fallen Kingdom of the original ‘Jurassic Park’.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B.D. Wong, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith and Ted Lavine.

J.A. Bayona will direct the movie, based on a script by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ heads to cinemas on 8 June 2018.

