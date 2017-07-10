Jurassic World 2 wraps up production

The sequel to ‘Jurassic World’, ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’, has officially wrapped up production.

Director J.A. Bayona’s movie, which has been shooting in locations as far flung as a the Hawaiian island of Oahu to a business park in Slough (via the Brecon Beacons in Wales), will now head into post-production ahead its release, just under a year from now.

Best of all, perhaps, was that it seemed that its producer Frank Marshall, the legend behind films from ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ to ‘The Bourne Identity’, marked the occasion with a DJ set.

As JW2 wraps up it's final week, a big thanks and lots of dancing for fantastic London and Hawaii crews! @JurassicWorld #JurassicWorld2 pic.twitter.com/29iXTxKCL7 — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) July 3, 2017





“As JW2 wraps up it’s final week, a big thanks and lots of dancing for fantastic London and Hawaii crews!” he tweeted, tagged with a picture of him behind his laptop and a DJ controller.

Bayona also took to Twitter to mark the occasion, with a celebratory gif of his leading man Chris Pratt, who plays park ranger and raptor whisperer Owen Grady.

This is a wrap for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom! What a journey! Thank you to everyone that made it possible. #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom pic.twitter.com/dtMsNDvZwP — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) July 9, 2017





As well as Bryce Dallas Howard’s reprisal of park boss Claire Dearing, there’s also roles for James Cromwell, playing John Hammond’s original partner in the business of dino DNA, and Brit actors Toby Jones and Rafe Spall.

(Credit: Universal) More

The movie also sees the return of Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, the maths genius from Spielberg’s first two movies, and he of the phrase ‘life finds a way’, as plastered on the new posters.

“Even though some might say it’s popcorn-y entertainment (top-notch, of course), in our conversation [Bayona] was very focused on the serious issues of greed as it oftentimes comes up in those movies, and the marvels of science and reason and the very fascinating point at which our species finds itself both in real life and in this imaginary world too,” he told Entertainment Weekly a few months back.

“I’m very interested in that myself, so I’m looking forward to this. I’ve got a few things to do. I’m nothing if not conscientious, so I’m enjoying working on it every day.”

It’s due out on June 22, 2018.

Read more:

Stan Lee is technically the highest-grossing actor of all time

Spider-Man: Homecoming post-credits scenes explained

Why iconic Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer shot isn’t in the movie



