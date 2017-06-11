Jurassic World 2 will be much scarier than Jurassic World

Brace yourself, ‘Jurassic World’ fans…

It looks as though the park is about to get a whole lot scarier.

During an interview with Cinema Blend, ‘Jurassic World’ director and sequel producer Colin Trevorrow revealed that ‘Jurassic World 2’ is going to be a lot scarier than the first movie.

“J.A Bayona is very good at [creating scares],” he explained. “There are things that he’ll just do with a shadow, or a rustling curtain on a wall. He’s so tapped into that kind of fear, especially the fear through the eyes of child. Which, you know, he and I are just simpatico. We may be the mirrors of each other. It is by far the most satisfying collaboration of my life.

Of course, J.A Bayona is best known for the 2007 horror film ‘The Orphanage’.

So perhaps it’s little surprise that he’s good at creating scares…

That said, the ‘Jurassic Park’ films have always been about those tense moments. The original film was the perfect blend of adventure movie and horror tropes… and ‘Jurassic World’ capitalised on this to ramp up the tension as Gray and Zach become stranded in Jurassic World.

A shot from the set of Jurassic World 2 – Credit: Universal More

“I think the mainstream loves being scared, and I think the scares in the first movie were made to make children think like they were seeing something horrifying, that their parents shouldn’t be allowing them to see,” he continued. “We have that a little bit here. But there’s also that same big, fun adventure, sweeping, romantic kind of action in part of the movie. That people seemingly responded really well to. We’re not throwing it all way, but we’re definitely going to some new places.”

‘Jurassic World 2’ stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, Toby Jones, James Cromwell and Jeff Goldblum.

J.A Bayona directed the movie, based on a script by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow.

‘Jurassic World 2’ opens in cinemas on 8 June 2018.

