Jurassic World 2 trailer to debut alongside Star Wars 8

The first ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ trailer is coming…

But not until ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ comes out.

According to Dirtees – who have been reporting from London’s Brand Liceinsing Expo – the first ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ trailer will debut alongside ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

And that’s not until mid-December.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer hits December 13th alongside Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” they revealed via Instagram. “Quite the wait, but I can’t wait to see it.”

But will it be the first we see of the new trailer?

It’s no secret that huge blockbusters such as ‘Jurassic World 2’ make a big deal of releasing their first trailer… and it’s likely that we could see the trailer emerge online before it ends up attached to ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’.

Still, it makes sense that ‘Jurassic World 2’ would want to be attached to one of the biggest movies of 2017… and it’s likely that we’ll see the trailer debut online in the week before its theatrical release – sometime around the 9th – 13th December.

But for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

Either way – our first glimpse at ‘Jurassic World 2’ is just around the corner.

And we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, Ted Levine, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and BD Wong.

J.A. Bayona directed the movie, based on a script by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ heads to cinemas on 8 June 2018.

