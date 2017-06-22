Jurassic World 2 official title revealed

Jurassic World 2 gets a new name - Credit: Universal Pictures

‘Jurassic World 2’ just got a new title.

It’s officially called ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’.

After a big ‘Jurassic World’ announcement was teased for today, it looks as though the upcoming sequel’s full title has been revealed. ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ has been announced alongside a rather cool, new poster.

But the name isn’t exactly drumming up much excitement.

Let’s be honest – ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ isn’t very inspiring.

In fact, it sounds more like a dodgy tie-in than a full-blown ‘Jurassic Park’ movie.

And within minutes of the announcement, Twitter exploded with luke-warm reactions to ‘Jurassic World 2’s rather unimaginative new name.





Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom? Sounds a like a ropey iOS tie-in game. https://t.co/AhGUKVffHV — Tom Butler (@TomButler) June 22, 2017





Of course, there is one thing they did get right – that tagline. “Life finds a way,” was originally spoken in the first ‘Jurassic Park’ film by none other than Dr Ian Malcom – famously played by Jeff Goldblum.

It’s no secret that Goldblum will be back in ‘Jurassic World 2’.

But it sounds as though he might play a bigger role than we all realised.

Life…uh… finds a way – Credit: Universal Pictures More

Either way, we’ve now got our first glimpse into the world of ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdon’… and our first hint at what’s going down in the upcoming sequel. After all, the park has likely been abandoned after the events of ‘Jurassic World’.

Now why on earth do they need to go back?

We’ll find out, soon enough.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, B.D. Wong, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith and Ted Lavine.

J.A. Bayona will direct the movie, based on a script by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly.

‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ heads to cinemas on 8 June 2018.

