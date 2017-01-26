'Jurassic World 2' Impending Start Teased by Director J.A. Bayona in Photo on Twitter

J.A. Bayona received strong reviews for A Monster Calls, his dark children’s fable (based on the book by Patrick Ness), in theaters now, about a young boy (Lewis MacDougall) who, while coping with his mother’s (Felicity Jones) deterioration due to cancer, is visited by a giant tree creature (voiced by Liam Neeson) who arrives to help the kid by telling him three stories. The fantasy film certainly reconfirms Bayona’s deft visual-effects skills, which figure to come in handy on his next undertaking: Jurassic World 2. That eagerly anticipated follow-up is scheduled to hit theaters next summer — and Bayona gave fans a reminder it’s on the way by tweeting a new photo this morning.

Getting ready for the journey. pic.twitter.com/EDgsdUJyXv — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) January 26, 2017





In the tweet, Bayona signals the impending start of production on Jurassic World 2 with a snapshot of hard hats emblazoned with the “Jurassic Park” logo. His caption: “Getting Ready for the Journey.” No other clues jump out from the black-and-white pic, although it does suggest the project is proceeding on schedule, as previous reports had indicated it would commence filming in Hawaii in February 2017.

Related: ‘A Monster Calls’ Director J.A. Bayona Branched Out Into Practical Effects

No concrete plot details have yet been released about the sequel’s story, which will bring back Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, but otherwise features a new cast including Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, and Rafe Spall. However, producer Colin Trevorrow (who helmed the first Jurassic World and will direct Star Wars: Episode IX) did recently reveal that the would-be blockbuster would be “a parable of the treatment animals receive today: the abuse, medical experimentation, pets, having wild animals in zoos like prisons, the use the military has made of them, animals as weapons.”

Related: ‘Jurassic World’ Sequel Will Reportedly Make Statement on the Treatment of Animals

What that will mean in terms of large-scale dino-mayhem should become clearer once cameras truly begin rolling on Jurassic World 2. For now, however, Bayona’s above tweet will have to suffice.

Bryce Dallas Howard Had ‘Jurassic World’ Dinos on the Brain While Shooting ‘Pete’s Dragon’: