Jurassic World 2 actor James Cromwell jailed

Actor James Cromwell faces a week behind bars.

After refusing to pay a fine following his arrest at a protest in New York, actor James Cromwell has been sentenced to 7 days in Orange County Jail.

“James Cromwell has been sentenced to jail following his arrest during a power plant protest in New York back in 2015,” reports Variety. “The Emmy-winning actor will face seven days behind bars after refusing to pay fines levied against him after his initial arrest.”

And it sounds as though it’s all about his principles.

– Lily Collin Comments On Netflix Filmmaking

– Star Wars Firing Reveals Disturbance In The Franchise

– Will Some Of The Avengers Die In Infinity War?

James Cromwell is perhaps best known as Farmer Hoggett in the hit kids film ‘Babe’ but has starred in over 200 film roles… including the upcoming ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’.

So, what’s this all about?

Actor James Cromwell as Farmer Hoggett in Babe – Credit: Universal Pictures More

A New York court decided on Thursday that James Cromwell, along with two other environmental activists, will spend 7 days in jail for their roles in a power plant protest.

James Cromwell, Pramilla Malick, Madeline Shaw, and three other protesters were arrested back in December 2015 after a sit-in at a Competitive Power Ventures natural gas site. All six were charged with obstruction of traffic.

“Wawayanda Town Justice Timothy McElduff Jr. fined each of them $250 plus a $125 surcharge, originally due to be paid by Thursday. However, only three of the six — Terri Klemm, Naomi Miller, and Maureen Murphy-Smolka — paid their fines on time.”

The actor originally had until 3:15PM on Friday 30 July to change his mind and pay up… but despite the sentencing of 7 days jail time, the deadline has been extended until 14 July to fork out the $375 fine.

But it sounds as though Cromwell won’t be changing his mind.

“If we don’t stay together, nothing will change,” he told the Times-Herald Record after refusing to pay his fine on Thursday. “Power to the people.”

– How Harry Potter Would Look With Intended Cast

– Johnny Depp Sorry About Trump Assassination Remarks

– Marvel Boss Empathises With Han Solo Shake-Up