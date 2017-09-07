Jungle clip: Daniel Radcliffe battles for his life in this nailbiting first look (exclusive)

Daniel Radcliffe is quite literally up s*** creek without a paddle in this exclusive first look at his new movie ‘Jungle’.

This incredibly tense scene shows Radcliffe and ‘Chronicle’ star Alex Russell attempting to travel the Amazon on a homemade raft. However, as you’ll see, things quickly turn from bad to worse for the pair when they hit a snag. Watch it above.

Based on an incredible true story, ‘Jungle’ sees the ‘Harry Potter’ star pushing himself to the limit with an extraordinary performance as Yossi Ghinsberg, an Israeli backpacker who finds himself stranded in the depths of the Amazon rainforest.

In 1981, Ghinsberg and three other travellers followed a mysterious Austrian into the unexplored jungle hunting for gold. Eventually, after a number of setbacks and incidents (including the terrifying one shown in the clip above), Ghinsberg found himself alone in the jungle where he survived for three weeks before being rescued close to death.

Daniel Radcliffe as Yossi Ghinsberg in ‘Jungle’ (Signature Entertainment) More

The film, directed by Greg McLean (‘Wolf Creek’), was adapted from Ghinsberg’s own account of his experiences ‘Jungle: A Harrowing True Story Of Survival’ and stars Thomas Kretschmann (‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’) and Alex Russell (‘Chronicle’).

Here’s the official synopsis: Young Israeli Yossi Ghinsberg leaves a safe future behind to chase an improbable dream in the mysterious depths of the Amazon rainforest. When he and two fellow adventurers, Kevin Gale and Marcus Stamm, meet the charismatic Karl Ruchprecter and follow him into the jungle, what begins as the realisation of a dream soon turns into a harrowing psychological fight for survival.

Here’s your first look at the UK artwork for ‘Jungle’ too, courtesy of Signature Entertainment.

Here’s your exclusive first look at the official UK poster for ‘Jungle’. (Signature Entertainment) More

‘Jungle’ is in cinemas and on demand from 20 October, 2017.

Read more

Exclusive new ‘War For The Planet of the Apes’ deleted scene

‘IT’ director updates on sequel

Jim Carrey reveals ‘psychotic’ role