Dwayne Johnson breaks out the smoulder in new Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle trailers

It may be a sequel to the 1995 comedy adventure favourite ‘Jumanji,’ but this movie looks to be an altogether more high-octane affair.

As teased by leading man Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson earlier in the week, we have not one but two new trailers for ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,’ and they promise some wild action.

While the first, international trailer above emphasises the jungle adventure, the second gives us a little more comedy and some insight into the rules of the ‘game’ this time around.

This new take on the franchise, based on the book by Chris Van Allsburg, again sees some hapless young game players sucked into a jungle world filled with very real danger – but where the original was based around a board game which brought the world of Jumanji to life around them, this time around it’s a video game which sucks its teenage players directly into the bodies of the four heroes, played by Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.

As the synopsis for director Jake Kasdan’s film tells us, “Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game’s jungle setting, literally becoming the adult avatars they chose.

“What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji – you must survive it. To beat the game and return to the real world, they’ll have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left 20 years ago, and change the way they think about themselves – or they’ll be stuck in the game forever.”

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ opens in UK cinemas on 20 December.

