Julianne Moore hopes for ‘prosecution’ for Harvey Weinstein

Actress Julianne Moore has voiced her hopes that movie mogul Harvey Weinstein will face “prosecution” following accusations of sexual harassment.

The US star said it was important to recognise the recent wave of allegations against the producer as claims of “criminal behaviour” rather than just “salacious conversation”.

Moore, who has previously worked with Weinstein, but said she was never in a situation where she was alone with him, told NBC News: “I think it’s really, really important when we discuss this that, rather than it being salacious conversation, this is criminal behaviour.

Matt Damon and Julianne Moore star in Suburbicon together (Jordan Strauss/AP) More

“I hope that he’s prosecuted for some of these things. I hope that some of the charges stand.”

Her comments come after it was announced that The Weinstein Company, co-founded by Weinstein, was under an investigation by New York’s top prosecutor.

The state’s attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, launched the civil rights investigation on Monday, saying: “No New Yorker should be forced to walk into a workplace ruled by sexual intimidation, harassment, or fear.”

The probe will look into what previous complaints have been made within the company, following claims from stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie who have recently accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

Rose McGowan claimed in a tweet that the disgraced producer had raped her, but Weinstein has so far “unequivocally denied” non-consensual sex.

Damon and Paltrow (centre) at the premiere for The Talented Mr Ripley in London (Andy Gatt/PA) More

Matt Damon, who worked with both Weinstein and Paltrow on 1999 film The Talented Mr Ripley, said: “I knew the Gwyneth story. She and I never talked about that. Harvey was incredibly respectful of her, always.

“I don’t know what I would have done. I never saw it in front of me.

“He was a bully, he was intimidating, that was part of who he was and I’ve been reading these stories because I am racking my brain… Could I have known something? Is there something I could have done?”

Paltrow (right) has made accusations against Weinstein (Yui Mok/PA) More

Story Continues