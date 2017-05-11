Julia Roberts to Star in 'The Bookseller'

Julia Roberts will star in the adaptation of best-selling novel The Bookseller.

Crystal City Entertainment has optioned Cynthia Swanson's book. The story follows a woman in the 1960s who must reconcile her reality with the tantalizing alternate world of her dreams.

Swanson's book, which first hit shelves in 2015, follows Kitty Miller, a single woman who runs a bookshop, who finds herself living out an alternate life — one in which she is married to the love of her life and has beautiful children — in her dreams. The lines between her real-life and dream life begin to blur, and she must figure out what is real and what is imagined.

Roberts will also produce with partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill through their Red Om Films banner, along with Crystal City's Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Pinchot.

CAA, which represents Roberts and Swanson, packaged the project and will represent the film's domestic distribution rights.

Roberts' recent credits include Jodie Foster's Money Monster and ensemble film Mother's Day.She will next be seen in Liongate's Wonder with Owen Wilson. Roberts is represented by Engelman & Co. and Hirsch Wallerstein.

Swanson is represented by Susanna Einstein of Einstein Literary Management.

Crystal City Entertainment was represented in the deal by Rob Garson of GS2Law.

